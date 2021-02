Kanye wanted to divorce Kim

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are living in separate places. While Kim continues to live in the couple’s Los Angeles home, Kanye is staying at his ranch in Wyoming with some select friends that he has given rights to. It is being said that Kanye has reportedly lost trust in Kim Kardashian.

There have been talks about Kanye’s mental health too as the rapper recently broke down during his presidential bid two days earlier. He also spoke of wanting to abort their first child, North among other things. He also revealed he feels that ‘Get Out’, Oscar-winning film is inspired by his life as his wife too wanted to get him locked.

Now, Kanye tweeted and then deleted that he has been wanting to divorce Kim ever since she met up with his rival Meek Mill at the Waldorf Hotel. In his latest rambling tweets, he said that Kim was “out of line” to meet Meek Mill to talk about “prison reform” and blasted her mother Kris Jenner as “Kris Jong-Un” while accusing the pair of “white supremacy.”

While he deleted the screenshots of his message to Kris, Kanye shared a picture with his children and wrote, "West children will never do playboy." He added, "I love my wife. My family must live next to me."

(Photograph:Twitter)