Celebrity post something and then delete it if they are trolled online, but a screengrab can last forever.

Over the years, celebrities and their social media mishap always attract netizens' attention -- with people loving it, sharing it and then creating meme material for us.

As Alia Bhatt posts the wrong image of the Tokyo Olympics featuring Sushil Kumar (Olympic medalist, who is incarcerated on charges of kidnap and murder), here we take a look back at other celebrities social media goof-ups.