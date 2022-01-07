Kanye West and Julia Fox confirm they are dating with a steamy photo shoot 

It is confirmed. Rapper Kanye 'Ye' West and actress Julia Fox are dating. The couple confirmed their relationship with a steamy photo spread and a first-person magazine piece.



Fox, 31, and West, 44, gave fans a sneak peek into their budding romance with PDA-heavy photos published in Interview magazine.



Some of the photos feature the couple intimately embracing and kissing on the floor of a dressing room. Fox has given details of their whirlwind romance to the magazine.



"I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection," she wrote for the publication."His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."



"We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play," she continued and noted that she liked that the rapper was punctual.



A source close to the couple stated to People magazine that Fox "was very happy to be there," adding, "He was excited she was there, and they were fully going out after."



The couple watched the play and headed to dinner at Carbone afterwards.

Post dinner, West reportedly directed "an entire photoshoot" starring Fox at the eatery.



"The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening," the actress said in Interview.



For the impromptu shoot, the actress wore Miaou's thong pants with a tight Balenciaga turtleneck and coat, also by the West-favored label.



West then surprised Fox further by taking her to a hotel suite.



"I'm still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised," she added. "Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!"

In the images, the actress can be seen being dressed by a stylist from racks of clothing. West, wine in hand, watches his date get dressed in best.



Fox states that everything between the two has been 'organic'. "I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride," Fox added.



West previously said fashion was "a language of love" for himself and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce in Jan. 2020.