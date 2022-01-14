Kanye West named suspect in criminal battery investigation

Trouble for rapper Kanye West as he was named as a suspect in a battery report by Los Angeles police Thursday morning. Variety confirms that Kanye wasn’t arrested for the ongoing criminal investigations.

According to LAPD spokesperson Redina Puentes, investigations are on for an incident that took place at three in the morning at South Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street in downtown Los Angeles. This is right outside Soho Warehouse, a members-only club.

Kanye West was filmed shouting in the place of incident, “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not?” “Cuz that’s what happened right fucking now.” The rapper looked aggaravated and visibly angry according to reports.

The case is being investigated as misdemeanor battery, which carries a maximum jail sentence of 6 months.

Earlier in the day, Kanye West was at Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood with current girlfriend Julia Fox. He later left while she remained at the club.

Meanwhile, Kanye West has been confirmed to headline the upcoming Coachella Festival 2022 with Billie Eilish and Harry Styles. Also read: Kanye West gets his name changed legally to Ye