Coachella 2022 headliners announced: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West

The new list of Coachella headliners are out and it includes singing sensations like Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West. Kanye’s entry to the list was last-minute but it’s happening for sure.

The coachella festival 2022 confirmed the lineup as reported by Variety.

Also, Swedish House Mafia are expected to perform but there is no confirmation on whether they are headliners. The official announcement and full lineup is expected to be released later today.

As for Harry Styles’ music, it is expected that he will release new music at the festival. This will be his first performance at Coachella. The singer recently completed the biggest North American tour by any major artist cince the pandemic began in 2020.

YAY!



Presale for Weekend 2 starts Friday 1/14 at 10am PT. Weekend 1 is sold out. Register now at https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/cEp5iNJY9M — Coachella (@coachella) January 13, 2022 ×

Kanye West has previously performed at the festival in 2011 and Billie Eilish had a breakthrough performance at the festival in 2019. Swedish House Mafia have belted amazing music at Coachella in 2012. Kanye West planning to perform in Russia, meet Putin: Billboard

Coachella festival 2022 is scheduled to take place over the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022, at its usual location of the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California. The first weekend of Coachella is already a sold out event.

Also read: Emma Watson will 'return' for another Harry Potter reunion in 20 years