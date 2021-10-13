Kim Kardashian's daughter North has some really mean things to say about her: Watch

American reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian is a proud mother-of-four who, quite evidently, adores her children.



In the latest segment of Ellen DeGenres' Mom Confessions, Kim revealed her biggest fail as a parent, the meanest thing daughter North West has said to her ever, and her recent lie to her kids.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star revealed that her biggest parental fail is that she gives in too easily, and also revealed that her disagreements with North West leaves her most frustrated.

Also read: Amy Winehouse possessions hit the auction block



"Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North. She thinks this is a dig to me and she'll say, 'Your house is so ugly, it's all white! Who lives like this?' She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean, because I like my house," Kim revealed.



Kim admitted to lying to her kids in the past--North West, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2--she said that she tries not to lie to her little ones anymore.



"I really try not to lie to my kids. I was doing that at the beginning, to try to get them out of the house or to try to go to a playdate, or things like that, and I just realized quickly that it wasn't going to work for me and I'd rather be honest with my kids," Kim said.

Also read: Jennifer Lawrence's pay for 'No Hard Feelings' is unfathomable; details



And, North doesn't like to lie to her mother, too.



North West is known across social media platforms for trolling her famous mother and Kim shares some of those hilarious moments on Instagram.



Just last month, North west called her mom out for speaking in a 'different voice' while posting on social media. Kim was sharing an advertisement for a beauty box she received to her Instagram Story when her daughter passed that judgement.



"Why do you talk different?," North had asked, to which Kim replied, "Why do I talk different from what?"

Her daughter then said, "From your videos."

Also read: 'The Wendy Williams Show' to return without, well, Wendy Williams. Why?



"From my videos?" Kim responded. "I'm the same human being. I don't talk different."



Kim then asked her daughter and her niece, Penelope Disick, if she speaks differently while filming videos on make-up and contouring.



North then began imitating her mom, sharing what she thinks the reality TV star sounds like in contouring clips.



"Is that what I sound like?" Kardashian asked the girls, to which the newly red-headed Penelope agreed.

"This is how it's going," Kim wrote over the Instagram Story clip.

Watch the full episode here: