Jennifer Lawrence's pay for Gene Stupnitsky's 'No Hard Feelings' is unfathomable; details

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence will now be seen in a 'buzzy' comedy feature film 'No Hard Feelings' the rights for which has reportedly been acquired by Sony Entertainment.

The film is a coming-of-age dramedy that would star Lawrence and be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, who wrote and co-exec produced 'The Office'.

Also read: Ricarlo Flanagan, Shameless actor, dead at 41 after contracting COVID

Stupnitsky, who made his feature directorial debut with the well-regarded raunchy 2019 comedy 'Good Boys', will also be co-writing the script with John Phillips.

As per reports, the story is set in the New York village of Montauk and is an amalgamation of, tonally, Tom Cruise’s 1983 film 'Risky Business' and 'Bad Teacher', the raunchy comedy co-written by Stupnitsky himself featuring Cameron Diaz as a foul-mouthed instructor.

The film has piqued everyone's interest for two reasons: the awesome coming together of Lawrence and Stupnitsky, and Lawrence's pay!

Yes, the actress is reportedly getting a whopping $25 million for featuring in this light-hearted dramedy. In fact, Stupnitsky’s own fee for the project is in seven figures.

Also read: Netflix restores trans employee, two others amid David Chappelle controversy

Other streamers, who were also in the run for the same film, fell out early on in the bidding process that marked a surprising turn of events as both Apple and Netflix have been willing to spend big moolah on star-driven vehicles such as this one.

Sony was reportedly so interested in 'No Hard Feelings' that sources have reportedly told news websites that the movie-making giant's top executives flew down to New York last week to court Lawrence.

Also read: Amy Winehouse possessions hit the auction block

Although the final deal for the project is unknown, seems like Lawrence and crew could be shooting in Montauk next summer and get paid dangerously well for it.