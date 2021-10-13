Ricarlo Flanagan, Shameless actor, dead at 41 after contracting COVID

Rapper, actor and comedian Ricarlo Flanagan--known for films like 'Shameless', 'Insecure' and 'Last Comic Standing'--has died at 41.

Flanagan has died over the weekend after contracting COVID-19, his agent, Stu Golfman of KMR Talent has confirmed the news to a global entertainment magazine.

"Ricarlo was truly one of the nicest people on the planet, a wonderful performer and we are heartbroken by the news of his passing," Golfman says in his statement.

Also read: Richa Chadha deletes Twitter, calls the social media platform 'toxic'

Other details related to his death were not provided.

In a GoFundMe page meant for him to "get him home to his family in Cleveland, Ohio," Flanagan is described as a "loving son, grandson, cousin, nephew, and friend with many amazing talents."

"He brought laughter to every room he walked in," another section of the description states.

Flanagan got into comedy back in 2007, when he discovered a flyer on a telephone pole in Ann Arbor, Michigan, advertising for comedy classes. After the first class itself, Flanagan was determined and began pursuing a career in stand-up comedy.

Also read: Megan Fox has body issues: I have a lot of deep insecurities

In 2015, Flanagan was the semifinalist on the ninth season of Last Comic Standing.

He then went on to appear in 'The Mick', 'The Carmichael Show', 'Insecure', 'The Neighborhood' and 'Kidding'. He also held recurring roles on Showtime's 'Shameless' and the Disney XD show 'Walk the Prank'.

Prior to his death, the comic had landed a film role in thriller 'Emily the Criminal'.

Flanagan was also a rapper who had performed under the name Father Flanagan. He released his debut album, 'Death of Davinchi', in 2010 and his second album came out in 2019's 'An Opus Inspired By Andre Martin'. His latest release was 2020's 'Hope Your Proud'.

On September 27, Flanagan shared on his Instagram that a fourth album, titled 'Both Sides Of The Brain', was slated to release this month.

Three days later, Flanagan tweeted about his COVID-19 detection, writing, "This covid is no joke. I don't wish this on anybody."

This covid is no joke. I don't wish this on anybody. — Ricarlo Flanagan (@FatherFlanagn) October 1, 2021 ×

Flanagan's peers have taken to social media to pay their respects to the deceased comic.

Also read: Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast' gets UK premiere as Oscar buzz grows

"Ricarlo Flanagan was one of the kindest people I knew. Knew, in past tense. Please take this seriously. Please get vaccinated. Please wear a mask. This isn't about 'freedom'. This is about not wanting to lose people," comedian and YouTuber Steve Hofstetter wrote on Facebook.



"This really sucks. One of the most sincere, supportive, and funniest humans I'll ever know. Life isn't fair. Tell your friends you love them," stand-up comic Jeff Horste wrote in his tribute.