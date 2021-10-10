Kim Kardashian at SNL: From O.J Simpson, Kanye West to leaked sex tape; Kim's unstoppable!

Kim Kardashian has finally made her much-awaited debut as a host at the 47th season of Saturday Night Live with a hilarious monologue.



In her opening sequence, Kim K addressed her and the Jenner-Kardashian families' controversies and even roasted those close to her.

The reality TV star and businesswoman took digs at O.J. Simpson--in good humour, of course--before talking about her divorce from Kanye West.

"My father was and still is such an influence and inspiration to me and I credit him with really opening up my eyes to racial injustice. It’s because of him that I met my first black person. Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was?" she joked.

"I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first black person you met but OJ does leave a mark — or several. Or not at all. I still don’t know," Kim added.

"When I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality. I know that sounds mean but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth. And if there’s one thing that I always strive to be, it’s genuine," she said about her divorce from Kanye.

In the later part of her monologue, Kim Kardashian called Kanye West the best rapper 'of all time' and the 'the richest black man in America' and a 'talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids'.

At the start of her monologue, Kim addressed her notorious leaked sex tap, sharing that she was also surprised to be hosting, and had asked the SNL team why considering "I haven’t had a movie premiere and a really long time."

"I mean actually, I only had that one movie come out and no one told me it was even premiering. It must have slipped my mom’s mind," she said.

She also took not-so-subtle digs at both her ex-husband and Caitlyn Jenner’s recent and failed attempts at running for political office, jokingly saying, "Now I know we’re divided as a country, but I love America to come together, which is why I’m here to announce that I’m running for—" Before adding, "I’m just kidding. I’m not running for president. We can’t have three failed politicians in one family."

The closing segment of the sketch saw cast member Kenan Thompson appearing as Simpson. "Hey, Courtney it’s me, O.J. Simpson. The “deuce.” I’m your dad’s old friend. Aye, how come y’all don’t invite me to anything anymore? Hey, where is everybody going?" he said to live audience as they cheered the duo on.