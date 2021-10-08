Kim Kardashian's ex Nick Cannon on their romance: She broke my heart

Turns out, Nick Cannon was serious about Kim Kardashian. The 40-year-old actor and TV presenter opened up about his romance with reality star-businesswoman Kim Kardashian during an interview recently.

"People didn’t know, they were just like, ‘Who’s that chick with Nick? She’s bad,'" Cannon said.

Kardashian dated Cannon in 2006, before her relationship with Ray J and their notorious sex tape.

"And then a year later probably when the tape came out, I believe the tape was made prior to me, in my mind. Because it looks like to people I was with her first and then a year later or whatever the tape came out. But I think that tape was an older tape, but it looks to the public, it was Nick and then it was the tape," Cannon continued.

Cannon also shared that Ray J knew Kardashian even before they dated. "We were kids, we were young. I was really into her, I was vibing…[She's] an amazing person," he said.

"She broke my heart. It was almost 20 years ago…We were kids, but obviously I knew Kim before Kanye [West]," he said when pushed further.

He shared how Kim Kardashian threw him a birthday party and Cannon was the one to introduce her future husband. "Long story short, we were getting pretty serious back then…It was getting serious…I was hanging out with the family," he said.

