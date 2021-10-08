Aryan Khan's bail plea rejected, to remain in custody

The Mumbai Magistrate court refused to grant bail to Aryan Khan and two others in relation to the drugs seizure case. Aryan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munumum Dhamecha will remain in custody for now..



The court had granted Aryan and 7 others judicial custody for 14 days on Thursday and his lawyers had to file a fresh bail application on Friday. Aryan will remain in custody this weekend. He will move the sessions court for bail.

Opinion| Aryan Khan and the price of stardom



The court stated that Aryan will not get any special treatment in jail and will be treated as others on trial.



The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Aryan and 7 others during a raid of a party on a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai on October 2.

Throwback! When SRK's son Aryan Khan made heads turn on his debut at IPL player auction this year

Aryan's lawyers have argued that he did not possess any drugs when the NCB detained him, Both Aryan and Arbaaz were reportedly nabbed. The NCB so far has seized Aryan's phone to investigate whats app chats related to the case.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Farah Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Raveena Tandon and Pooja Bhatt have spoken in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his family amid Aryan's arrest.