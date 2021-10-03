Throwback! When SRK's son Aryan Khan made heads turn on his debut at IPL player auction this year

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday (October 03) after an anti-drugs raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. NCB confirmed the arrest of Aryan and two others in the case after recovering various kinds of drugs in the high-profile raid.

The cruise ship was headed to Goa with reportedly a number of high-profile names on board including Aryan. The NCB said it has recovered 13 gms of cocaine, 5 gms of MD, 21 gms of Charas and MDMA from the raid. Aryan has been booked for consumption of drugs while Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant have been booked for possession of drugs by the NCB, as confirmed by the law enforcement and intelligence agency.

Aryan, who is SRK's eldest son was also produced in the court in the evening where NCB was granted custody of the three accused till Monday. Aryan's arrest has sent shockwaves across the film industry as the Bollywood superstar's son is in the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

Aryan had grabbed headlines earlier this year when he made his debut at the Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction ahead of the 2021 season in Chennai. He was seen alongside Juhi Chawla’s husband Jay Mehta and their daughter Jahnavi at the auction.

While Jahnavi has attended the auctions in the past, SRK's son Aryan made his debut at the showpiece event this year. His father co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise in the IPL along with Juhi Chawla. SRK, who himself is rarely seen at the KKR table on auction days, had sent his son for the event this year.

Aryan's presence at the auction had created a lot of buzz on social media with some fans even comparing his actions to that of his father. The 23-year-old has often been spotted in the stands as well, cheering for KKR at the stadiums during the IPL.