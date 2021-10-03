Explainer: 5 teams, 2 spots - What RCB, MI, KKR, PBKS and RR need to qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the first team to secure a spot in the playoffs of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season before Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) also confirmed their berth in the top four. CSK and DC are the only two teams to have ensured qualification in the knockout stages of IPL 2021 so far with as many as five teams in the fray to secure the remaining two spots in the top four.

While CSK look strong to finish in the top two this year after missing out on a playoffs berth last season, their comprehensive seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals on Saturday (October 02) has left the tournament wide open. With nine matches remaining in the tournament, there are five teams who can still make it to the next round.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are the five teams still in contention to make it to the IPL 2021 playoffs. Here is a look at what the five teams need to reach the next stage of the competition this year.

1) Royal Challengers Bangalore - current rank - 3rd, points - 14

Virat Kohli's RCB are the favourites to become the third team to make it to the playoffs this season. RCB currently sit at the third spot on the points table with 14 points from eleven matches and are one win away from securing a spot in the playoffs. RCB have three matches in their hands and need to just win one of those to secure a top-four berth. Even if they lose all three of their remaining matches, RCB might make it to the next round if other teams who also finish on 14 points, can't topple them on net run rate.

2) Kolkata Knight Riders - current rank - 4th, points - 10

Eoin Morgan & Co. had endured a terrible campaign in the first leg of IPL 2021 in India where they could only manage two wins in their first seven games of the season. However, KKR sparked a turnaround in UAE with three wins in their first four games before slipping to a defeat against Punjab Kings in their last game. The loss against PBKS handed a blow to their playoffs hopes but KKR are still in the race to finish in the top four. KKR currently have ten points from 12 matches and need to win their remaining two matches to qualify based on their superior net run rate. They might qualify even if they manage to win just one game out of the remaining two but they will need a favour from other teams in that scenario. KKR will be out if they lose both their remaining matches.

3) Punjab Kings - current rank - 5th, points - 10

Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in their last game to remain alive in the race for playoffs. They currently sit on the fifth spot on the points table with two matches in their hands. They need to win both their remaining games to make it to the playoffs this season. They will need a big win if they lose one of their two matches to ensure they can convert their current negative net run rate into a positive one. However, their fate will lie in the hands of other teams if they lose even one of their two matches.

4) Mumbai Indians - current rank - 7th, points - 10

Mumbai Indians were all but out of the race for playoffs after their 4-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. However, they can still make it to the next round. Mumbai Indians have the lowest net run rate of -0.453 among all five teams in contention. They need to win both their remaining matches to qualify for the playoffs. They might not make it to the next round with just one win due to their inferior net run rate. They will be out if they lose both their matches.

5) Rajasthan Royals - current rank - 6th, points - 10

Another team with ten points and a negative net run rate. Rajasthan Royals pulled off a stunning seven-wicket win against table-toppers CSK on Saturday to keep their playoffs hopes alive and leave the race for the top four wide open. Rajasthan Royals will need to win their remaining two matches and hope PBKS lose at least one of their remaining two matches to confirm their berth in the top four. RR can qualify even with one win if both MI and PBKs lose their remaining to matches - which might be too much to ask for. RR will be ousted if they lose both games.