Saturday Night Live: Kim Kardashian jokes about her 'so easy' debut; watch

In Saturday Night Live's recently released promo for Kim Kardashian's big debut as host, the reality tv star-turned-businesswoman jokes about her debut as the show's leading lady this weekend in the new promo shared on Thursday.

Kim starts by introducing herself and singer-co-host Halsey, before Cecily Strong asks her if she's "nervous about doing sketch comedy."

"Why? I don't have to write sketches, do I?" Kim replies, to which the SNL cast members replies, "No."

"Memorize lines?" adds Kim, with Halsey replying, "No, there are cue cards."

"Everyone else won't look as good as me, will they?" Kim follows up. "No, absolutely not," Cecily says.

"This is so easy," Kim says with a smile.

The promo also witnesses the two ladies being asked about starting their own girl gang. "Oh my gosh, this crazy thought just occurred to me in this exact moment right now. Should we start our own girl group?" the comedian asks, with Halsey quickly replying, "Absolutely not."

"We already said no when you pitched that backstage," Kim replies.

Recently, SNL stars Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner have told a global publication that they are excited about having her around.

"We're excited!" Gardner shared, reportedly.

"We are excited. I can't speak to what everyone in the cast feels, but Heidi and I have talked and we've decided to be honorary Kardashian sisters," Nwodim agreed with Gardner.

"It just exciting for us to be part of a show where we have someone come in who doesn't necessarily do what we do and is not into what we do. Then we get to elevate them and make them look good and make them have fun and bring out sides of them that people haven't otherwise seen. So we're hopeful," Nwodim continued.

"We can't say! But, [castmate] Chris Redd does do an amazing Kanye [impression]. That's all I know," Gardner said when asked about the sketch that they have prepared for Kim Kardashian.

After the show tweeted an image of the first pairs of hosts and musical guests for the 47th season, Kim took to her Twitter and showed her reaction, saying, "OMFG no turning back now!!!!"

Kim's episode will air on October 9 with musical partner Halsey. Rami will take the stage on October 16 with Young Thug and Jason--who has featured on SNL--will host October 23rd episode with Brandi Carlile.

Saturday Night Live season 47 kick started on October 2 and airs live on NBC.