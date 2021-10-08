William Shatner is 'terrified' to go into space

We told you about William Shatner’s plan about going into space and we now have an update on that -- apparently he’s terrified of the idea.

At a panel discussion at New York Comic-Con, William Shatner said, “My friend Jason Erhlick came to me about a year and a half ago and he said he was seeing these rockets with people going into space. And, wouldn’t it be something if Captain Kirk went up there? And I said, ‘Jason, for God’s sake, man. Nobody cares if Captain Kirk goes to space. It was 55 years ago, man. But I’m doing well, maybe I should go up to space?”

William Shatner will become the oldest person to go to space once this happens. It was announced last week that the actor will explore the final frontier for real on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Spaceflight.

At the Comic-Con, Shatner said, “I don’t want to be the oldest guy to go into space.”

While discussing his trip to Texas in preparation for his space flight, Shatner recalled the 1986 Challenger crash that killed all the astronauts on board. He said the people in charge of his flight repeatedly said everything should be fine, which wasn’t of much comfort for the actor. Also Read: Jimmy Fallon makes 'Squid Game' cast play games as they appear on The Tonight Show

“And I’m thinking, ‘I’m going up in a rocket and our best guess is it should be fine?” he shared. “I’m terrified. I’m Captain Kirk, and I’m terrified. I’m not really terrified — yes I am. It comes and goes like a summer cold. I’m planning on putting my nose against the window [once I’m in space], and my only hope is I won’t see someone else looking back.”

There are no further details on the trip as of yet.