Grey's Anatomy to welcome back Addison with a grand entry

Grey’s Anatomy alumna Kate Walsh will be making a grand re-entrance with her character Addison’s revival and the ABC show has grand plans for it. A trailer for next week’s episode which aired after the end of tonight’s telecast featured Addison and fans are going wild.

The trailer features Addison as she is seen in the OR performing a surgery when the AC system breaks down and she calls for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), setting the base for their reunion.

The official description of the next episode of Grey’s Anatomy, titled ‘Hotter Than Hell’ reads: “Seattle’s favorite redhead returns and graces the Grey Sloan halls with her experience and expertise as she attempts to help Richard teach the newest crop of residents. Meanwhile, Meredith has a decision to make, and Link confides in Teddy on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Guest starring along with Walsh is Jason George as Ben Warren. Montgomery.

Kate Walsh is set to appear in multiple episodes in the current 18th season. Her Addison is a world-class gynecological and neonatal surgeon who was once married to Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). Walsh first appeared in the Season 1 finale as Derek Shepherd's estranged wife in one of the show's most famous, jaw-dropping scenes.

Kate has in total appeared in 59 episodes. She also did guest-starring stints, most recently in Season 8’s “If/Then” episode.