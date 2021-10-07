Did Joaquin Phoenix hint at a possible sequel of 'Joker'?

Looks like Joaquin Phoenix is not closing the book on his character Arthur Flex from 'Joker' just yet. Phoenix won awards and adulation for the 2019 film which was directed by Todd Philips in which the actor played a younger version of DC's most popular villain.



In a recent interview, Phoenix said he sees potential for a follow-up film. "I mean, I dunno. From when we were shooting, we started to -- you know, uhh, this is an interesting guy," Phoenix said, speaking of his Joker character.

"There are some things we could do with this guy and could (explore) further. But as to whether we actually will? I don`t know," he added.



Rumours of a second 'Joker' have been doing the rounds for a while now, dating back to 2019, when the movie was first released.



In November of that year, The Hollywood Reporter reported that a sequel was "on the way" after the original film brought in over USD 1 billion.

"As the movie keeps raking in money overseas, Phillips is in talks to reprise his role as director for a second Joker outing (he and Scott Silver, who penned the gritty Joker screenplay, will write the follow-up)," THR added.

However, no official plans for a `Joker` sequel have been announced since.



Phoenix previously expressed interest in returning for another film as Arthur Fleck.



Soon after the release of the film, the actor had appeared on 'Popcorn with Peter Travers', where he said, "I talked to Todd Phillips a lot about what else we might be able to do, in general, just working together, but also specifically, if there`s something else with Joker that might be interesting."

Phillips, who previously directed the 'Hangover' films, shut down the idea for a 'Joker' franchise similar to his hit comedy trio. He insisted that 'Joker' was "one movie."



"We have no plan for a sequel," the director added."We made this movie, I pitched it to Warner Bros. as one movie, it exists in its own world, that`s it. It`s not about world-building, it`s not about other versions, it`s like, here`s our version of the origin story, that`s it," he further said.

While Phoenix has not confirmed any plans for a 'Joker' sequel, he has been keeping busy with other projects.

His most recent film, `C`mon C`mon`, debuted at the Telluride Film Festival in September, and he is currently filming `Disappointment Blvd.`, and set to star in `Kitbag` as Napoleon Bonaparte.