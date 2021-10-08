Jimmy Fallon makes 'Squid Game' cast play games as they appear on The Tonight Show

With ‘Squid Game’ on Netflix becoming such a huge deal in the world, the cast of the hit show made a surprise appearance with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Introducing the Squid Game cast on the show, Jimmy Fallon said that the show has been creating quite a buzz and said, “Now all the major networks are trying to create the next Squid Game. Somewhere, there’s an NBC executive saying, ‘Let’s drain the pools on American Ninja Warrior.”

Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-Joon and HoYeon Jung appeared remotely on The Tonight Show, and were soon lured into a playful session featuring such games as ‘Slapsides’ and ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’. Squid Game: South Korea's latest cultural phenomenon

Watch the fun video here:

The show features South Korea's most marginalised, including the deeply in debt, a migrant worker and a North Korean defector, competing in games to win 45.6 billion ($38 million). Subtitles of 'Squid Game' change the meaning of the show? Fans are divided on this

The Korean show debuted on the streamer on September 17 and became the number 1 show in most countries via word of mouth. Produced in South Korea and subtitled, the survival drama is set in Seoul.

