'No Time To Die' to 'You': What to watch on OTT and theatres in October

Venom 2

Tom Hardy-starrer 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' is set to release in Indian theatres on October 14.

According to the makers, the movie will open in Maharashtra on October 22, the same day the state government has passed the order for cinema halls to resume operations.

A sequel to the 2018 hit 'Venom', the film will be released by Sony Pictures Entertainment India in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

(Photograph:Twitter)