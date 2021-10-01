'No Time To Die' to 'You': What to watch on OTT and theatres in October

Indian hit rom-com series 'Little Things' will be back on October 15 on video-streaming giant Netflix. Dhruv and Kavya will be back, bringing the cutest, coziest and most heartwarming moments of their relationship for their ardent fans to see.
Rashmi Rocket
Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Rashmi Rocket' will stream on ZEE 5 from October 15 onwards. The plot revolves around a country girl who dreams of becoming an international athlete, but faces ban due to a gross case of human rights violation.
Sardar Udham Singh
Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Sardar Udham' is finally releasing digitally on Amazon Prime Video. The Shoojit Sircar directorial will release on October 16.
The biopic is based on the life of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh, who was accused of assassinating Michael O Dwyer in London, the man behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, 1919.
No Time To Die
After months of delay, the 25th James Bond film 'No Time to Die' is finally in theatres.
'No Time To Die' features James Bond as he leaves active service. Craig will also be seen playing the famous secret service agent for one last time.
Venom 2
Tom Hardy-starrer 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' is set to release in Indian theatres on October 14.
According to the makers, the movie will open in Maharashtra on October 22, the same day the state government has passed the order for cinema halls to resume operations.
A sequel to the 2018 hit 'Venom', the film will be released by Sony Pictures Entertainment India in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu languages.
The Last Duel
Filmmaker Ridley Scott’s historical drama 'The Last Duel' is all set to hit Indian theatres on October 22.
The movie--starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck--is a ''gripping tale of betrayal and vengeance set against the brutality of 14th century France'.
You
The most awaited season 3 of 'You' is finally here! Serial killer Joe Goldberg will be seen in a creepier version of himself in the third installment that drops on Netflix on October 15.
Bhavai
Pratik Gandhi starrer 'Bhavai' is all set to release in theatres on October 22, 2021. The movie revolves around the love story of two actors working in a drama company, and how their on-stage experiences affects their real life.