Netflix crossover! Sabrina will make an appearance in Riverdale

The town of Riverdale is about to host an unexpected, devilish visitor.

Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Spellman, the star of Netflix's Riverdale spin-off 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina', will be making an appearance in what is being touted as the biggest crossover this video-streaming service has ever done.

'Riverdale' writer Evan Kyle confirmed this during an Q&A session on Wednesday after the season 5 finale. Further, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed the same in a statement to EW.

"We've been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since season 1, so it's thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our 'Rivervale' special event. It's also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It's really fun and special," Aguirre-Sacasa said.

As per reports, Sabrina will arrive on 'Riverdale' in season 6's fourth episode, titled 'The Witching Hour(s)'.

Shipka took to social media to both celebrate and announce the news by sharing a photo from the set of 'Riverdale'. "from Greendale to Riverdale. See u in Season 6," she wrote.

Kiernan Shipka will soon be seen in a Halloween podcast movie titled 'Treat', which will be launched on all podcast platforms on October 25.