Justin Bieber released song with Diana Keaton and you have to watch it

Justin Bieber released a video song as he’s seen crooning with his on-screen grandmother. If you look closely, his grandmother is being played by actor Diane Keaton.

Titled ‘Ghost’, Justin Bieber is seen sharing grief in the video as tragedy strikes them. The song highlights the fact that grief never completely goes away.

‘Ghost’ is Justin Bieber’s latest single from his sixth album ‘Justice’ which arrived in March. It’s directed by Colin Tilley. It opens on the death of his grandfather. Watch the video on Youtube.

Justin Beiber, in the song, urges his grandma to date again as life goes on. He sings, “And if you can’t be next to me/Your memory is ecstasy. I miss you more than life/I miss you more than life.”

Also Read: Justin Bieber announces a new cannabis line, names it 'Peaches'

The pop star had performed ‘Ghost’ at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in September. The singer also announced he would drop three new songs from Justice (The Complete Edition). ‘Red Eye,’ ‘Angels Speak’ and ‘Hailey’ arrived Thursday.

Justin Bieber documentary film to land on Amazon on October 8