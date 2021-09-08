Justin Bieber documentary film to land on Amazon on October 8

Justin Bieber’s new documentary will be heading to Amazon Prime Video on October 8.

Michael D Ratner’s ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’ will release in more than 240 countries including the USA, according to Amazon Studios.

The docu film is by Ratner who is producing via his OBB Pictures along with Bieber Time Films and Scooter Braun Films. Ratner and Bieber previously teamed on the YouTube Originals series ‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’ and its follow-up ‘Next Chapter’. He also directed Bieber’s music video for ‘Intentions,’ from Bieber’s 2020 album Changes.

As for the documentary film, ‘’Justin Bieber: Our World will delve into the singer’s life and document his journey leading up to his first full concert in three years, his New Year’s Eve show in 2020 on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton that was live streamed around the world.

On the assocuation, Michael D Ratner said, “I couldn’t be prouder of our continued partnership with Justin as well as the SB Films team and the collaborative effort by all to make this project possible. Amazon Studios is the ideal partner to share this inspiring and feel-good film on a global scale. Make sure to watch it with the volume maxed out.”