Woody Harrelson punches man for taking his daughter's photos

Woody Harrelson will not be happy if you are caught taking his daughter's photos.

Recently, the three-time Oscar nominated actor was out and about with his daughter when he reportedly punched a man for repeatedly taking their photos.

Harrelson reportedly approached the man--who was intoxicated--and asked him to delete the photos. The person in question refused to do so and lunged at the actor.

Witnesses reportedly told DC Metropolitan Police Department that Harrelson was not the aggressor and that he had allegedly punched the man after he tried to 'grab his neck'.

"No arrest has been made at this time. This case remains under active investigation," a spokesperson for the police department told a media outlet.

As per reports, charges against the unidentified man are pending and the incident is under investigation.

The alleged brawl took place at The Watergate Hotel in Washington DC at around 11 in the night.

The 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' actor has three daughters--Deni Montana Harrelson, 28, Zoe Giordano Harrelson, 25 and Makani Ravello Harrelson, 15--whom he shares with his wife Laura Louie.