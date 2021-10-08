Disney+: Kathryn Hahn to reprise her witch character in WandaVision spinoff

Marvel Studios has roped in Kathryn Hahn as they are developing a spinoff of Emmy-winning series WandaVision for Disney+ streamer.

The spinoff is said to be centered on Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness character which she is set to reprise in the upcoming project. This would be across the MCU -- streaming and movies under a larger deal she’s made with the studio.

Released last year, MCU’s WandaVision is a genre-bending series created for Disney+ by Jac Schaeffer, which picks up weeks after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. It centers on Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two superpowered beings living their ideal suburban lives in the town of Westview, NJ, who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Meanwhile, Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness, a witch from Salem, was a fan-favorite breakout character, earning the actress her second career Emmy nomination.

The spinoff will have Jac as writer and executive producer.