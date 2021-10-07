Zendaya's winning the fashion game yet again with her golden breast-plate gown

'Dune' actress Zendaya looked absolutely stunning in a golden breast-plated gown that she sported for Women in Film's annual award ceremony held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The dress had a grey, maxi dress-like look at the bottom with a gold art piece covering a major chunk of her torso. She completed the look with dangling gold earrings and pointed-toe metallic kitten heels.

Not-so-surprisingly, Zendaya always makes it to the Best Dressed Lists of every film festival and fashion and non-fashion events she attends.

Last month, she celebrated her birthday at the Venice Film Festival while attending the premiere of her recently released film 'Dune'.

The actor walked the red carpet with her movie co-star Timothee Chalamet. Both the stars rocked the red carpet with their spectacular looks. Within few minutes of their red-carpet arrival, photos of the co-stars went viral.

For the evening, the 'Euphoria' star stepped out in the 'wet' look by wearing a leather Balmain custom-made gown with a thigh-high slit - but her show-stopping necklace was the winner after all. The statement snake necklace, featuring a 93-carat emerald, was from Bulgari’s Magnifica high jewellery collection.



As for make-up, Zendaya wore a pink shadow, smokey black eyeliner, dramatic bottom lashes with glossy lips.

Meanwhile, Timothee was wearing a Haider Ackermann all-black look.

Check out some of fan posts here: