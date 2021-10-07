Pics: After Met Gala, Kim Kardashian spotted in an all-black Balenciaga attire again

Just when we started to think that American reality star Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga outfit was a one-off thing, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' alumna sports is covered in black head-to-toe again.



This time, she throws in a big statement garment to add more drama.

It so happened that just ahead of her debut as a host for Saturday Night Live, Kim was out and about in Demna Gvasalia, comprising a puffy, oversized gilet, Balenciaga knife boots, a baseball cap, sunglasses, leather gloves and a gargantuan maroon duffle.

Not just that, she had gone for an outfit change that was almost a replica of her Met Gala look from this year's event. Kim wore boot-legging hybrids, skin-tight gloves and a wrap top. She then threw in an enormous lurex faux fur tinsel coat over her shoulders.

When Kim had worn her all-black, face covering outfit to Met gala 2021, meme makers had a field day with her look. From Harry Potter comparisons to drawing parallels with famous ghosts from Hollywood, Kim Kardashian's outfit sure brought out the creative side of some.

