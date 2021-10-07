After Hrithik Roshan posts on Aryan Khan, Kangana Ranaut says 'All mafia pappu coming to his defence'

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been in the news ever since he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after their drug raid. Among other celebrity friends who have come out in his defence, Hrithik Roshan wrote a heartfelt post calling life a “strange ride”.

But the post didn’t sit well with Kangana Ranaut who soon posted on Instagram about “mafia pappus coming to his defence”. She wrote, “Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aaryan Khan's defence... We make mistakes but we mustn't glorify them... I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise the consequences of his actions... Hopefully, it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It's good not to gossip about someone when they are vulnerable but it's criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong."

Meanwhile, in his open letter to Aryan Khan, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curveballs, but God is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.”

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 2 and will be produced today before the court for his bail hearing.