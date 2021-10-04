Aryan Khan to remain in NCB's custody till October 7, bail denied

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan did not get any relief on Monday in the drugs seizure case.

Aryan, who was expected to get bail on Monday, will remain in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau till October 7.



Mumbai's Esplanade court extended the custody of Abaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha and few others who were detained in the drugs seizure case.



Aryan and others were arrested on Saturday by NCB in a drugs seizure case at a rave party held on a cruise off the Mumbai coast.

Earlier on Monday morning the accused were brought to a city court. Reports claimed that what's app chats of those accused have been retrieved and further investigation will take place.

Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde stated that he would remain in custody for three days to enable investigations in the case. Five more have been arrested in relation to the case and they will be confronted in relation to the case. The lawyer stated that no evidence of drugs was found on the accused.

According to Aryan's lawyer, he and his friends were intercepted by the NCB before they reached the cruise liner and no drugs were found on him. The legal team also argued that the retrieved Whats app chats from Aryan's mobile did not indicate his involvement to this case- citing some were as old as three years back when Aryan did not live in India but was studying abroad.

