Aryan Khan case: Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi & others extends support to Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and his family is going through tough times ever since his son Aryan Khan's name popped out in a drug seizure case. Aryan and 8 others were later arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday.



Amid all this, many celebrities from the Bollywood industry are showing their full support to Khan and his family.Photos of Salman Khan visiting Shah Rukh Khan's home in the late hours of Sunday were widely circulated on the internet. Actors including Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Hansal Mehta are among the first few celebrities to have shown support to Shah Rukh Khan amid this crisis.

Pooja Bhatt took to her Twitter handle and lent her support to Khan. She wrote, “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass.”

Hansal Mehta too wrote, “It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk”

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who had worked with SRK in the 1994 film 'Kabhi haa Kabhi Naa', extended her support and tweeted, "Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all," she tweeted.

"For all those targetting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on filmstars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. Its the price of fame," she wrote in another tweet.

Yesterday, right after the news broke actor Suniel Shetty had shown his support to Shah Rukh and his son. Shetty urged people to wait for the truth to come out. "When a raid is conducted at a place, many people are taken into custody. We assume that a particular boy must have consumed it (drugs). The process is on. Let`s give that child a breather. Let real reports come out," Suniel said.



Aryan and two others were arrested on Sunday and were sent to the NCB's custody for one day. They were detained in relation to a drugs seizure case on a cruise off the Mumbai coast.

Aryan is the eldest child of Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan. They also have a 21-year-old daughter Suhana and an eight-year-old son AbRam.