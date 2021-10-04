Aryan Khan case: NCB will not seek further custody, lawyers to apply for bail

Late on Sunday evening, the Narcotics Crime Bureau said that it won't seek further custody of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who was detained on Saturday in relation to a drugs seizure case on a cruise off the Mumbai coast.



According to reports, as soon as Aryan is sent to judicial custody on Monday, his lawyers can apply for his bail

On Sunday Aryan was reportedly arrested under section 27 of the NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act). Soon after his arrest, the superstar's son was taken to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for medical evaluation.



On October 2, it was reported that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had conducted a raid at a party that was happening on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.



Apart from Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha too were arrested in relation to the case.

"All three accused will be produced again before the court tomorrow (Monday) for their judicial custody. The remaining 5 accused, namely Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar, were arrested later today (Sunday)," said the NCB in a statement.



Meanwhile, actor Suniel Shetty appealed to people to wait for the 'real reports come out' before drawing any conclusion on the case.

Suniel Shetty on Aryan Khan case: Give that child a breather, let real reports come out