Suniel Shetty on Aryan Khan case: Give that child a breather, let real reports come out

Suniel Shetty has spoken out in support of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan. Aryan Khan and eight others have been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged connection in a drug bust on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on Saturday night.



As news channels played out the case in detail on Sunday and gave viewers minute by minute updates, Shetty urged people to wait for the truth to come out.



"When a raid is conducted at a place, many people are taken into custody. We assume that a particular boy must have consumed it (drugs). The process is on. Let`s give that child a breather. Let real reports come out," Suniel said at an event.

Earlier while speaking to a news agency, NCB Chief S N Pradhan said that further action will be taken based on whatever inputs are received from the detainees."The proceedings were already taking place. We are constantly gathering intelligence. We took action once the inputs that we received were confirmed. Wherever information is received, action will be taken and it does not matter with whom there is a connection. Our aim is a drug-free India," Pradhan said.



According to the NCB sources, drugs including cocaine, ganja, MD and other intoxicants were recovered from the party.

