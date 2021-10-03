Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan questioned by NCB over drug raid

On October 2, it was reported that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had conducted a raid at a party that was happening on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast.



At the time, it was revealed that a big Bollywood actor's son was detained and being questioned by the NCB. Now, Aryan Khan and seven other names have been revealed by NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede.

Now, according to a report by Indian news agency ANI, eight people are being questioned in connection with the rave party raid.

A tweet by the agency said that eight people--including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan--are being questioned in connection to the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast. The news was confirmed to the agency by NCB Mumbai Director, Sameer Wankhede.

"We are acting in an impartial manner. In the process, if some connections to Bollywood or rich people emerge, so be it. We have to act within the purview of the law... We have to keep on working in Mumbai. If you look at the data, there must have been more than 300 raids in the last one year. This will continue whether foreign nationals are involved, film industry or rich people are involved," NCB Chief SN Pradhan reportedly said on the seizure of drugs to ANI.

On the basis of specific information, the officials of NCB Mumbai conducted a raid on a cruise ship which was bound from Mumbai to Goa on 02.10.2021. During the operation, all suspects, as per the information, were searched for various drugs. Items like MDMA/ Ecstasy, Cocaine, MD (Mephedrone) and charas has been recovered. A total of eight persons, including two women, have been apprehended and their roles are being investigated in relation to the said recovery. NCB Mumbai has registered Crime no. Cr 94/21 in this matter. Further investigation is underway.

On the night of October 2, ANI confirmed the news on Twitter with a post that went as this, "Maharashtra: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained at least 10 persons during a raid conducted at a party being held on a cruise in Mumbai. Details awaited, says the agency."

Reportedly, a source has revealed that the NCB officials had gone through the contents of Aryan's phone to find any direct involvement in the possession or consumption of drugs.