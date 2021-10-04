#WeStandWithSRK trends, netizens support Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan's drug case

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Oct 04, 2021, 03:32 PM(IST)

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan Photograph:( Twitter )

Since Aryan Khan's arrest, several people in Bollywood have shown their full support to Khan and his family.
 

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday, October 3. On October 2, the investigating agency detained Aryan after they raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Aryan was reportedly booked under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27 and 35 of the NDPS Act. Apart from Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha too were arrested in relation to the case.

Salman Khan visits Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat after Aryan Khan's arrest in drugs case
 
Amid the investigation and court proceedings, Twitter was flooded with several trends. Some targeted Shah Rukh Khan and his family, while some fans of King Khan showed their support for the actor by trending #WeStandWithSRK on Twitter.

Reacting to the same, one fan wrote, ''I have no status that I can do anything, being a fan, I can pray that @iamsrk sir, wherever you are, you are fine and may Allah make everything right. #WeStandWithSRK''. Another one tweeted, ''Thank you for some sensible ppl #WeStandWithSRK''.''

Other wrote, ''Trollers can keep on trolling #WeStandWithSRK''

Aryan Khan case: NCB will not seek further custody, lawyers to apply for bail

Amid all this, many celebrities from the Bollywood industry have shown their full support to Khan and his family.

Actors including Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Hansal Mehta are among the first few celebrities to have shown support to Shah Rukh Khan amid this crisis. 

