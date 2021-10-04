Salman Khan visits Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat after Aryan Khan's arrest in drugs case

Few hours after Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case and was sent to one-day custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Khan close friend Salman Khan was spotted arriving at SRK's residence Mannat late Sunday night.



Salman was photographed arriving at Mannat, he was seated in the front seat of his Range Rover. Aryan Khan case: NCB will not seek further custody, lawyers to apply for bail

Khan, who was in black attire, was seen gesturing at the media gathered outside SRK's home to move and make way for his car to drive in. Khan stayed there for an hour.

Also read: Suniel Shetty on Aryan Khan case: Give that child a breather, let real reports come out

Meanwhile, following the drug bust, Khan's son Aryan Khan was detained and later was arrested in relation to a drugs seizure case on a cruise off the Mumbai coast.



On October 2, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had conducted a raid at a party that was happening on a cruise ship bound from Mumbai to Goa. Aryan was reportedly booked under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27 and 35 of the NDPS Act.



Apart from Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha too were arrested in relation to the case.

Aryan Khan case: Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi & others extends support to Shah Rukh Khan