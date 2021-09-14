Met Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian's attire inspires savage, truly innovative memes

Kim Kardashian sure knows how to make heads turn!

Taking this year's 'American Independence' into consideration, perhaps a bit too seriously, socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian turned up wearing an all-Balenciaga attire, wherein her face is covered with thick black fabric and so is the rest of her body.

When a celebrity of Kim Kardashian’s stature shows up wearing something as outlandish as this, trust the internet to dissect it and turn the same into hilarious memes in the most innovative way possible.

From Harry Potter comparisons to drawing parallels with famous ghosts from Hollywood, let's take a look at some of the top-notch memes that have been generated over Kim K's now viral outfit:

#KimKardashian looks like a locked character you need to win later in the game 🤣 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/26CIMyQT9p — Arctic Noodlez (@noodlez56) September 14, 2021 ×

I didn’t know that the dementors from Harry Potter would be at the #MetGala #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/A1iQPgi3Uy — Amber Richele (@ccbdiaries) September 14, 2021 ×