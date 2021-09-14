Met Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian's attire inspires savage, truly innovative memes

Kim Kardashian is the hot favourite among meme generators on Twitter Photograph:( Instagram )
When a celebrity of Kim Kardashian’s stature shows up wearing somehting as outlandish as this, trust the internet to dissect it and turn the same into hilarious memes in the most innovative way possible.
Kim Kardashian sure knows how to make heads turn!
Taking this year's 'American Independence' into consideration, perhaps a bit too seriously, socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian turned up wearing an all-Balenciaga attire, wherein her face is covered with thick black fabric and so is the rest of her body.
From Harry Potter comparisons to drawing parallels with famous ghosts from Hollywood, let's take a look at some of the top-notch memes that have been generated over Kim K's now viral outfit:
#KimKardashian looks like a locked character you need to win later in the game 🤣 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/26CIMyQT9p— Arctic Noodlez (@noodlez56) September 14, 2021
When I'm forced to go somewhere I don't want to #MetGala2021 #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/akluVfMxeC— bibbles (@bubz__x__) September 14, 2021
Kendall: Kim, is that you?— lizza (@lizaprigozhina) September 14, 2021
Kim: oh my god, Kendall? I can’t see you. #MetGala #KimKardashian #KendallJenner #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/7mX71BJue9
Just in Kim Kardashian has arrived at the met gala #MetGala #MetGala2021 #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/jMoI9YW4Pr— lalllaaaaa (@Hello06726251) September 14, 2021
I didn’t know that the dementors from Harry Potter would be at the #MetGala #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/A1iQPgi3Uy— Amber Richele (@ccbdiaries) September 14, 2021
What I want my wardrobe to be vs. What I wear— Amity 🍋 | metgala who cheered (@basic__fangirl_) September 14, 2021
#MetGala2021 #KimKardashian #KendallJenner pic.twitter.com/l8Voo6NIgf
The demon in my bedroom looking at me when i wake up in hell #MetGala #MetGala2021 #KimKardashian 👻👽💀 pic.twitter.com/CS5qtQs37q— Dev and 68 others (@20asphuck) September 14, 2021
Lmao out here looking like a dementor #MetGala2021 #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/Z3oDV6unRw— Ariana Grindr (@orbancalifornia) September 14, 2021
Kim Kardashian killing it at the Met Gala 👏🏽😂 #MetGala2021 #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/sstzWbXOno— Jackie™♒️⚽️🖤🤍 (@jackieedelao) September 14, 2021
#KimKardashian reprising her original form as a Dementor.#MetGala pic.twitter.com/Ba1mCRGRXu— Sneha 👼🏻🐼🐲🦅🦄🔝 (@PSwithSarcasm) September 14, 2021