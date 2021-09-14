Sudha Reddy shows off Indian craftsmanship at the Met Gala red carpet

Philanthropist Sudha Reddy was the only Indian at the Met Gala 2021 and she ensured to showcase Indian craftsmanship on the red carpet at the biggest event of the fashion world.



Hours before she walked the red carpet, she shared a small glimpse of her outfit on Instagram and captioned the video as, " Sneak peak Can’t wait to share this masterpiece of Indian craftsmanship with the world."

The heavily embellished creation that Reddy chose for the gala event has been designed by Indian designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Reddy also shared on Instagram stories a series of photos and videos of her getting dressed for the event. 'It takes an army' she captioned a video where she can be seen getting dressed with the help of a makeup person and stylists.



Sudha Reddy's sequined ensemble, which comes with a four-metre-long train, was designed with special attention to incorporating the colours of the American flag and the theme of this year's event- In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. The Hyderabad based philanthropist completed her with statement ear-cuffs by Farah Khan Ali.





Sudha Reddy is the wife of billionaire Megha Krishna Reddy. She made her debut at the Met Gala this year which saw celebrities like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and others walking the red carpet.

While Reddy was the only Indian to attend the fashion gala this year, in the past actress Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have attended the event. Industrialists Natasha Poonawalla and Isha Ambani too have walked the Met Gala red carpet in the past.

