Singer Kelis' husband shares life with stage 4 cancer, was told he has 18 months to live

American singer Kelis' husband, Mike Mora, has been diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer.

In a series of Instagram posts, Mike has chronicled his life with stage 4 stomach cancer and also shared with his followers that a doctor has said that he only has 18 months to love.

Mike shared that his symptoms started over a year ago with 'the worst pain' in his stomach that he had noticed shortly after moving to a farm outside of Los Angeles with his family.

"Loss of appetite. Pain in my back also started to creep in…finally decided to do something about it. It was a bit late. But just in time," Mora wrote.

Mike went on to explain that after a week of going back and forth, he finally got started understanding what was happening to his body. In the meantime, not long after, Kelis gave birth to their daughter in September of 2020.

Kelis and Mike are already parents to 5-year-old son Shepherd, while the 'Milkshake' singer is also mom to 12-year-old son Knight, whom she shares with ex-husband Nas.

"I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer. With no idea what was about to come my way. Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone," he continued.

After multiple tests, Mike was told he has gastric adenocarcinoma — stomach cancer stage 4. He has been in treatment since the diagonsis and is now hopeful about his once near-fatal condition.

He said that he shared his story so that he could encourage others in similar situation not to give up hope.

"I am posting this, after so much thought. not because I want people to feel bad or sorry for me and my family. I am posting this because life is full of the most unexpected situations. I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might experience something, maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through," he wrote in a separate post.



"I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this- a life altering disease full of questions and doubt- maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through. You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. S**t can be over just like that!" he continued.

Mike then thanked his supporters and remarked that their constant love and encouragement has only made him 'stronger'.

"Dear friends, it has been incredibly overwhelming. Receiving all the love and words of encouragement. I am so grateful. But overall, I think it's making me stronger. I have tried to respond to all the messages. If I have not, please forgive me. I have never had so many messages in my life. ♥️ to all. The story will continue," he concluded.

Read his Instagram posts here: