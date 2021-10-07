DJ Diplo shares chat proofs claiming woman who accused him of sexual assault is a 'stalker'

Diplo has finally hit back with proof over an year-long verbal duel he’s had with a woman who has accused him of intentionally giving her a sexually transmitted disease, revenge porn among other things.

Giving a date-wise account of the ordeal and his side of the story, Diplo took to his Instagram and wrote, "It was my goal to never address a stalker...She was an obsessed fan of mine, and after I relinquished all contact with her, it appears that her only purpose in life has been to disrupt my work, my business, harass me and my close friends and attack me and threaten my family."

Discounting most of the accusations, Diplo said that she was neither a minor when they had sexual relationship nor was she raped as it was all consensual. He then shared messages and chats with the woman that go on to support his claims.

He also shares images of messages sent to him by the woman, along with images of racist and degrading messages sent to Jevon King, the mother of Diplo’s third son, who was born in May 2020. He also notes that many of the woman's own messages to him contradict accusations she has made against him.

Diplo goes on to say that a private detective hired by his team to investigate the woman found that she has a previous restraining order against her in Florida and that the Florida judge who issued this restraining order noted that the woman exhibited dangerous behavior.

Diplo further wrote, "This is so frustrating and embarrassing. I am not this person and I won't be extorted by anyone no matter how stinging the press can be. Even over the past two years I've never been bothered by these rumors, if anything it has made me stronger and smarter, all of my friends and partners have never questioned me and that was what has been important to me. The people in my life know me for who I really am. I will continue to do everything I can to end this in the most respectful way but I will not give in to lies and harassment."

This social media post comes in the wake of criminal charges being considered against Diplo related to allegations of sexual misconduct made by the woman in 2020. The Los Angeles city attorney's office is considering pressing these criminal charges.