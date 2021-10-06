Can you believe it? One of the orcs in 'Lord of the Rings' was designed to look like Harvey Weinstein

If you love the Lord of the Rings franchise and have seen all the films, you’d know that one of the orcs in the films looked like disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood confirmed this on the Armchair Podcast and told host Dax Shepard one of the orcs in the movie was designed to look like Harvey Weinstein. The actor explained he recently brought up the subject on a podcast run by Lord of the Rings costars Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd.

“They were talking to Sean Astin about his first memory of getting to New Zealand for the first time,” Wood told Shephard and his cohost, Monica Padman. “He had seen these orc masks. And one of the orc masks and I remember this vividly was designed to look like Harvey Weinstein as a sort of a f— you.”

Wood followed up, saying, “I think it’s okay to talk about this now,” Wood continued after sharing the story. “He’s f—-ing incarcerated.”

There was a lot of tension initially as the series was initially supposed to develop under Harvey Weinstein at Miramax. Things couldn't materialise when the producer wouldn't let Jackson make three movies based on Tolkien's books. Lord of the Rings eventually went to New Line Cinema which approved his vision for three films.

Meanwhile, the disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein is currently serving 23 years in prison in New York for rape and sexual assault and is currently in Los Angeles where he faces more charges and up to 140 years in prison if convicted.