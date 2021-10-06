Jennifer Aniston's sex scenes secret revealed by Jake Gyllenhaal

Jennifer Aniston's good looks can intimidate anyone in the world, especially when you are gearing up for a steamy sex sequence with her.

In a recent interview, Aniston's co-star Jake Gyllenhaal talked about filming 'The Good Girl' (2002) with the megastar. "It was torture… but it was also not torture."

He then let the talk-show host on in a secret: the duo used what they call 'the pillow technique' during their sex scenes.

"I do remember a pillow. Yeah, the pillow technique was used. That was just preemptive, and used — generally, always — when actually in a horizontal place in that movie. Everything else is whatever it was. I remember those two characters did a lot of making out on like, boxes in the back room."

"I think that was actually a Jennifer suggestion. I think she was actually very kind to suggest it before we began… She was like, 'I'm putting a pillow here.' That was it, that was all she said," Gyllenhaal added.

Also, the 'Guilty' actor addressed the rumour that he had a crush on the 'Friends' star and that he had given her a heads-up before the shoot, saying, "If you're feeling something, protrusion or whatever, I can't control this."

Gyllenhaal laughed at the word protrusion and said that he wasn't 'turned on' because there were people watching.

"Weirdly, love scenes are awkward because there are maybe 30, 50 people watching it. Maybe if you have a closed set, it's less. That doesn't turn me on. Most of the time, it's oddly mechanical, right?" he said.

Is he a professional when it comes to sex scenes? "Yes, and also it's a dance. You're choreographing for a camera… It's one of those things — it's like a fight scene, you've got to choreograph those things, and I always have tried," concluded the 'Nocturnal Animals' star.



'The Good Girl' saw Jennifer Aniston and Jake Gyllenhaal taking on the roles of two retail workers who bump into one another in a small town in Texas.