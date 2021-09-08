The Guilty: First trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal film released

Jake Gyllenhaal starrer ‘The Guilty’ released its first trailer today.

Netflix’s Antoine Fuqua film ‘The Guilty’ takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger—but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.

The film ‘The Guilty’ also stars Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough, Paul Dano and Byron Bowers.

Watch the trailer here:

The film has screenplay ‘True Detective’ series creator Nic Pizzolatto.

'The Guilty' is based on Gustav Moller’s acclaimed Danish drama ‘Den Skyldige’.