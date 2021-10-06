Kelly Clarkson gets Montana Ranch worth $10 million amid divorce proceedings 

Kelly Clarkson and her former husband Brandon Blackstock have been embroiled in a legal tussle over their assets amid their ongoing divorce proceedings. Clarkson though has been awarded their Montana ranch recently by the court which is estimated to be worth $ 10 million.



Incidentally, Brandon Blackstock is reportedly living in the ranch at present.



The court cited a prenuptial agreement between Blackstock and Clarkson in rejecting Blackstock's position the Montana ranch was marital property.



Clarkson recorded her daily TV show 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' and her appearance on 'The Voice' also from this ranch during the pandemic.



Blackstock -- a talent manager -- and Clarkson had married at Blackberry Farm, a rural resort in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains in 2013. The couple filed for divorce in June 2020 citing "irreconcilable differences."



The couple has two children together, River Rose and Remington Alexander.



Blackstock also has two children from a previous marriage.

