Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes undergo separate therapy sessions to combat negativity

After her latest debut as an actor, 'Havana' singer Camila Cabello--who played the titular role of Cinderella in Amazon Prime Video's modern retrelling of the classic tale--is on fire!

The singer-turned-actor recently adorned the cover of a global entertainment and lifestyle magazine where she talked about mental health, her relationship with fellow singer Shawn Mendes and how internet trolling can be brutal for her well-being.

Also read: Daniel Craig unveils his Hollywood Walk of Fame star as No Time To Die wins hearts

"For better, for worse, we’re very transparent with each other. I think that’s why we can trust each other so much, because it’s a very 3D human relationship," she said about her relationship with the 'Treat You Better' singer.

The 'Cinderella' star then went on to explain how both of them undergo separate therapy sessions as and when they need one.

"I'll be venting or ranting about something, and he’ll be like, ‘Have you talked to X about it?’ And I’ll be like, ‘No. I’ve got to do a session.’ And he’ll do the same thing to me. I think even just the language of being like, ‘Hey, I’m sorry that I’ve been distant with you or snappy with you. I’m just struggling and I’m feeling kind of anxious.’ That level of transparency really helps a lot," Cabello reportedly said.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez is unrecognisable in new pictures from 'The Mother' set

Talking about how her busy schedule and the impact it has on her life, the singer revealed, "I by no means am trying to complain… but it was such a thing of, ‘I have to get on stage tomorrow and I’m performing at this big thing,’ or whatever. ‘I want to do a good job. How do I do that when I feel nervous?’ I did this without being like, ‘Am I even happy right now? Do I even feel healthy?’ I didn’t have the space to ask myself those questions. I’m still working a ton now, but after quarantine I’m able to be like, ‘You know what? Right now I’m just not happy. I need to change something'."

Social media and its negativity has had an impact on Camila Cabello, but the singer is working her way around it.

"When stuff that’s negative is out there, it’s going to get to you. So yeah, that’s very, very challenging. I feel like it’s another thing therapy has been really helpful for," she said.

Also read: Singer Ray J files for divorce from Princess Love, couple's third petition in one year

Getting the right kind of therapy, and therapist, was crucial to Cabello, especially during the pandemic.

"Because I wasn’t stressed about all the things I needed to do the next day, I was able to slow down and have enough stability to look at my stuff… I wasn’t feeling like I was progressing in the areas I wanted to progress,” Cabello says. “But when I switched, I found I was able to apply what they said in a way that benefited my mental health," concluded the star.