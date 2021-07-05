Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes celebrate '2 years of love' with romantic vacation in the Caribbean 

Singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes took a trip to the Caribbean to celebrate two years of being in love! The couple still looked head-over-heels for each other as they celebrated two years of their relationship on Saturday.



Mendes took to his Instagram handle and posted a steamy photo of them kissing on the beach. He captioned the picture as, "Happy 2 years my baby."

Meanwhile, Cabello also shared some pictures from their trip, which also expressed their silly side as a couple. "Happy anniversary Kuko. Here`s to more joy, more friendship, and more love," she captioned the photos.

The couple who enjoys an immense fan following started officially dating on American Independence Day in 2019 - a month after they dropped their second music video together-'Senorita'. The song was a smash hit and was even nominated at the Grammys that year.

Mendes and Cabello had previously collaborated on `I Know What You Did Last Summer` in 2015.



Recently, they recorded a Christmas duet, dropping a cover of `The Christmas Song` in December. The pair filmed the music video from their quarantine bubble in Miami where they have been isolating from her family. Their puppy Tarzan also made an appearance in the video after they adopted him in November.