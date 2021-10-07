Jennifer Lopez is unrecognisable in new pictures from 'The Mother' set

On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez was spotted in Vancouver filming her thriller film for Netflix, 'The Mother'.

JLo and crew were shooting near Victory Square and an EasyPark lot downtown for a kidnapping scene, reports claim.

Also read: Ranveer Singh is grateful for having Deepika Padukone as a partner: She improves my work

The actor-singer was seen sporting a bomber-inspired shearling jacket, cargo pants, black leather boots and a backpack. She accessorised it with a pair of aviators and a toque cover her long hair.

In this thriller, Jennifer Lopez plays the role of an assasin who comes out of hiding to protect a daughter she had given up (to be played by Lucy Paez). Not much is known about the plot, however, the official synopsis reads as, "Years ago, a deadly assassin was forced to go on the run, which forced her to give up her only daughter. Years later, the female assassin returns her order to protect her daughter from some extremely dangerous men."

Also read: Opinion| Aryan Khan and the price of stardom

JLo will be joined by actors Joseph Fiennes and Omari Hardwick in lead roles, reportedly.

The local streets around the area where 'The Mother' shooting place is taking place will be closed from October 7 – 15.

As per reports, 'The Mother' will be shot in British Columbia over a period of four months and will come to a close on January 28 next year.

Also read: DJ Diplo shares chat proofs claiming woman who accused him of sexual assault is a 'stalker'

Check out social media posts here: