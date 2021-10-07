Ranveer Singh is grateful for having Deepika Padukone as a partner: She improves my work

Ranveer Singh recently spoke about support from home as he mentioned his wife-actress Deepika Padukone.

The Bollywood actor said that Deepika Padukone is his creative bouncing board. He said that she is also his biggest critic, which helps him work better.

Ranveer Singh has started his TV journey with the launch of a TV show when he was asked if Deepika Padukone helped him with inputs and urged him to take up the TV project. Ranveer said, "She raised really good points about the quizzes, and I took those inputs into consideration and tried to imbibe them. I am really grateful that I have such a sharp mind as a partner. She improves my work by giving me constructive criticism; I have her as my creative bouncing board. Often, we discuss our work, her work and my work as well."

Ranveer further said, "I am really grateful that I have someone with such great insight into the arts, into performances, into these sorts of things. She has given me tips and I am working on them. I hope with her love and support I will be able to do the best job and be the best host."

On the films front, Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's '83', which is based on the Indian cricket team’s historic win at the World Cup Cricket in 1983. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's comedy film 'Cirkus' and action drama 'Sooryavanshi'. He also has 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', directed by Divyang Thakkar.