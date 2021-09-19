Jennifer Lopez confesses she feels like an ‘outsider’ in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez is one of Hollywood's most successful celebrities. The Latin diva has been a leading presence in the film and music industry for decades. Even though she has given a number of hit songs and worked in approximately 30 movies--and was part of multiple critically acclaimed films--still feels like an outsider.

Met Gala 2021: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s COVID-complaint kiss; pics



Lopez shared her feelings that how she’s never felt accepted by Hollywood. The shocking revelation has come through her new Instagram video that was shared on her JLO Beauty Instagram account.

The singer, 52, confessed that she has never felt like she 'belonged in Hollywood'--when she was sharing words on the significance of Latin women becoming leaders while also talking about her beauty brand. However, it was towards the end of the video that the singer-actor revealed that she has never felt like she 'belonged in Hollywood'.

Jennifer Lopez praises Ben Affleck's 'The Last Duel', reflects on Venice trip in latest post



Wearing a figure-hugging yellow dress, with a keyhole in the front, the diva said, ''I think for me… I know it’s so important for all of us to feel like we belong.''



“Um… and like most people there’s so many times in your life where you feel like an outsider. I feel like that in Hollywood sometimes,” she continued.



“I still feel that way,” Lopez admitted. “But the truth is, you just need your little tribe.”



''I believe we all have this limitless power inside of us that makes us unstoppable." She concluded on a motivational note, saying: "The only way to feel truly beautiful is to accept yourself for who you are."