Jennifer Lopez praises Ben Affleck's 'The Last Duel', reflects on Venice trip in latest post

Seems like Oscar winner Ben Affleck has received rave reviews from his lady love Jennifer Lopez as she praised the film while reflecting on her recent Venice trip, in a social media post.



Jennifer took to her Instagram handle and shared a video compiled of the footage from her visit to the `The Last Duel` premiere at the 2021 Venice International Film Festival with beau Ben.



In the video, Jennifer could be heard saying, "I had such a beautiful time!! And I`m so excited for you guys to see this movie!! It`s the first script Matt [Damon] and Ben have written together along with Nicole Holofcener since Good Will Hunting!! And it`s amazing!! The acting by the whole cast is fantastic. Jodie Comer plays the lead and she is awesome!!! It was a magical trip and I hope you enjoy the pics!! Baci Baci Baci (kisses)."

In the video, the `Hustlers` actor broke down her day in Italy, including her getting her hair and makeup done, attending a festival press event, and walking the red carpet. She didn`t include the footage of her posing with Ben.

However, the rekindled couple fondly knowns as `Bennifer 2.0` posed alongside co-stars Matt Damon and Jodie Comer and director Ridley Scott as they attended the world premiere of the historical drama `The Last Duel`, a true story of betrayal and revenge set in 14th century France.



Jennifer posed proudly with Ben, who plays the role of Count Pierre of Alencon in the upcoming Ridley Scott directorial. He had also co-written the film with his long-time friend and collaborator Damon.

Jennifer turned heads at the event by sporting a long, white Georges Hobeika gown and luxurious jewellery by Cartier. Ben, on the other hand, looked suave in a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie. The last time Bennifer walked hand in hand on the red carpet was in February 2003 at Ben`s `Daredevil` movie premiere, when they were engaged.

However, the couple at that time decided to postpone their planned 2003 wedding, blaming "excessive media attention" in a statement, as per Page Six. Before officially walking down the aisle, the couple split in 2004. After partying ways, Ben married actress Jennifer Garner. His relationship with Garner did not survive long as they officially divorced in 2017.



The `Jersey Girl` co-stars rekindled their romance in April, just a month after Jennifer ended her two-year engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Ben before rekindling his romance with Jennifer was dating actor Ana de Armas and split with her in January.



On the occasion of her birthday, Jennifer made her relationship with Ben Instagram official. Jennifer Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben Affleck shares three children, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Garner.