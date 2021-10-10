Adele plays 'Easy on Me' song snippet during her first Instagram live: Listen

Adele has given fans a much-needed sneak peek into her new music!



The 33-year-old songstress went on impromptu Instagram Live for the first time ever on Saturday afternoon (October 9) and spent time chatting with fans.



During her live session, she played a snippet of her new single, 'Easy On Me', from her fourth studio album.

Giving fans the taste of her new ballad nearly at the end of the IG Live, Adele surprised and played the snippet for nearly one minute.



Beginning with a brief piano beat, the songs goes as, "There ain't no gold in this river that I've been washing my hands in forever. I know there is hope in these waters but I can't bring myself to swim when I am drowning in this silence. Baby, let me in."



Watch below:

Besides teasing fans with the snippet of 'Easy On Me,' Adele answered a number of random questions from her fans. When asked about the release date for her upcoming album which is tentatively titled '30', Adele said, ''It’s dropping soon, don’t you worry.” She was asked to reveal what the album is about and she said, 'What’s my next album going to be based on? Divorce, babe. Divorce!'' For the unversed, Adele and Simon Konecki finalized their divorce in March, nearly two years after they first split.

Adele's last album '25' came out in November of 2015.

However, as opposed to reports, there is no collaboration happening between Adele and Beyonce, the singer said, "I’m not making a song with Beyoncé. I don’t know why so many of you are asking that," she said during the nearly 45-minute long Instagram Live.



A few days back, the singer announced on social media that her new song would drop on October 15.