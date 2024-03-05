Kate Middleton's controversial uncle joins Celebrity Big Brother UK: Watch teaser

In a sneak peek for the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother UK, Gary Goldsmith, Princess of Wales' uncle, reminisced about the first time he met Prince William. The 58-year-old London businessman shared that during their first encounter, Kate was busy cooking, and Prince William casually offered him a cup of tea.

“She is simply perfect,” Goldsmith, 58, said of Kate in the short clip. “The first time I met William, Catherine was cooking and William said: ‘Hi, do you want a cup of tea?’”

Goldsmith described the moment as "very normal" with a lighthearted laugh.

He also spoke about his reputation as a "bad boy," attributing it to his love for mischief and winding people up. He humorously admitted to being a nightmare to live with and jokingly mentioned his four marriages.

“I often read that people think I’m a bit of a bad boy,” he said. “It’d be lovely to put the record straight, but winding people up is probably my favourite hobby. Every part of me is just riddled with mischief and danger.”

“I’m an absolute nightmare to live with,” he joked, adding, “There’s a reason why I’ve had four wives.”

Known for his candid opinions, Goldsmith had previously criticised The Crown's portrayal of his sister and her family, calling parts of the Netflix show "ridiculous and fantastical."

“I really, really enjoyed the first couple of episodes and the first series of The Crown, but it seems to just drift into this fantasy world,” Goldsmith said on the podcast The Crown: Fact or Fiction in January. "There's so many parts of it that I don't agree with, and I think the narrative and for trying to get headlines and view an audience. So once it started becoming ridiculous and fantastical, it was very difficult to watch, so I stopped.”

In 2017, he faced legal troubles after assaulting his fourth and current wife, Julie-Ann, during an argument. He pleaded guilty, was fined £5,000 (approximately $6,345), and received a 12-month community order with 20 sessions of rehabilitation.

Goldsmith also revealed in the teaser that Celebrity Big Brother was the one reality show he thought he'd never do. The businessman will join other celebrities like Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh in the revamped ITV series.